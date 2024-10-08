Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $570.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $577.47. The company has a market capitalization of $492.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $557.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.