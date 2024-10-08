Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Trimmed by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.54.

Tesla Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $240.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.00 and its 200-day moving average is $201.78. The firm has a market cap of $768.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

