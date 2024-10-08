Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 21,885 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,885 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.