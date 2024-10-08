Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,380 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Accuray worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accuray by 253,483.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Accuray by 6,480.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARAY stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $186.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

