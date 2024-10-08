T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $208.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.85 and a 12 month high of $210.08. The firm has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

