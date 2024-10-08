Fetch.ai Hits 1-Day Volume of $209.97 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $209.97 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00042457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

