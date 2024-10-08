UMA (UMA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.01 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00004336 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $223.95 million and $17.01 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,451,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,088,370 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

