Vertcoin Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $15,151.28 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,162.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.66 or 0.00530318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00105633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00240782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00073479 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,432,385 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.