Ergo Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $53.05 million and approximately $183,860.19 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,162.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.66 or 0.00530318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00105633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00240782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00073479 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,846,172 coins and its circulating supply is 77,846,991 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

