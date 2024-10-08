Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 1,279,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,342,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $626,610.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

