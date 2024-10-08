Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Trading Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.76. 401,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 524% from the average session volume of 64,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.41.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

