Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 7% – Here’s Why

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares fell 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.53. 2,882,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,895,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 6.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $32,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.