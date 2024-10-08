US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.26 ($0.45), with a volume of 54481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

US Solar Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.39.

About US Solar Fund

(Get Free Report)

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.