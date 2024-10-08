Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 149614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,645,000 after purchasing an additional 290,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hillenbrand by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,408,000 after purchasing an additional 253,730 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $3,664,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $3,285,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 244,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 26,574 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

