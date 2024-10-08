Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Trading Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08). 2,704,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,796,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources Stock Down 5.9 %

About Hummingbird Resources

The company has a market cap of £51.86 million, a PE ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.07.

(Get Free Report)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.