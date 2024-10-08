Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 88.40 ($1.16), with a volume of 885397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.20 ($1.17).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 141.92. The firm has a market cap of £676.90 million, a PE ratio of 882.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

