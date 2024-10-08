Iofina (LON:IOF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 246344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Iofina in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.77. The company has a market cap of £34.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,814.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

