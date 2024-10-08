Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 158,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 47,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.40 price target on Argentina Lithium & Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$20.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 30.57, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

