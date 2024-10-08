CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £372,500.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18.

In other CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund news, insider James Keyes sold 187 shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.63), for a total value of £2,805 ($3,670.99). Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

