Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 3987373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Guild Esports Stock Down 5.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £724,482.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Guild Esports Company Profile
Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
