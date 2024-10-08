SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in AppLovin by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 8.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 4.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at $640,067,216.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of APP opened at $139.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $142.27.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Wedbush cut their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

