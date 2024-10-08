Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 49.8% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

ROP opened at $537.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.