Critical Comparison: Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) vs. Its Peers

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is one of 665 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Connectm Technology Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Connectm Technology Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Connectm Technology Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors 128 728 959 18 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.15%. Given Connectm Technology Solutions’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Connectm Technology Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million N/A -458.18 Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors $972.28 million $76.39 million 64.23

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Connectm Technology Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions. Connectm Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Connectm Technology Solutions competitors beat Connectm Technology Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Connectm Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.