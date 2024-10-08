tomiNet (TOMI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.16 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a market cap of $20.54 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00253556 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 533,440,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,716,740 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 533,440,407.0845758 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.03976939 USD and is down -7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,295,576.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

