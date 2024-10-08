Rarible Reaches Market Cap of $46.19 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $46.19 million and approximately $601,444.55 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. Rarible’s official website is rari.foundation. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RARI is the native cryptocurrency for the Rarible protocol, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token. It empowers token holders with decision-making rights, enabling them to propose ideas and vote on platform upgrades. Rarible is a community-owned marketplace for creating, trading, and collecting non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and supports multiple chains like Ethereum, Tezos, and Flow. RARI tokens can be earned by participating on the Rarible platform and are used for curating content and participating in governance. The token’s role in governance allows holders to influence the development and operational aspects of Rarible. Rarible was established by Alex Salnikov and Alexei Falin, and is based in New York.”

