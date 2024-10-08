Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CNQ traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,287,490. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$40.02 and a 12 month high of C$56.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

