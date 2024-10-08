Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

