Williams & Novak LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Williams & Novak LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Williams & Novak LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,167 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after purchasing an additional 591,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

