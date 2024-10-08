Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Sells 2,200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

