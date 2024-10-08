iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Position Lowered by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,368,000 after buying an additional 831,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,582,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,382,000 after acquiring an additional 498,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3,083.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 350,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 339,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,000,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 463,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,372 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.28.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

