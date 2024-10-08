Integrated Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,933 Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 957,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 567,422 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $2,482,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 204,778 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 336.3% during the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 232,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 179,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ZTR opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
