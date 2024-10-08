DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) is Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF accounts for 4.7% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DMBS. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,557,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,090,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,377,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,030,000.
DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DMBS stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $50.71.
About DoubleLine Mortgage ETF
The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.
