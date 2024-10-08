Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Sold by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC trimmed its position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,757,507 shares during the quarter. Sypris Solutions makes up 3.7% of Williams & Novak LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Williams & Novak LLC owned 0.11% of Sypris Solutions worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.98. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sypris Solutions Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

