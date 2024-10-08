Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 539 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IWF opened at $370.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

