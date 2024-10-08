PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) is Williams & Novak LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Williams & Novak LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,322 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises about 2.9% of Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Williams & Novak LLC owned 0.39% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.