Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 92.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $3,444,000.

BATS PSEP opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

