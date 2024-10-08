Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ehrlich Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,951 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

