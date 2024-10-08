Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,418 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

