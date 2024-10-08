Integrated Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.7% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JQUA opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

