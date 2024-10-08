Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.48. 3,530,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,322,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $638.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

