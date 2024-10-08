Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,123 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.96. 775,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,338. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

