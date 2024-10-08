Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $56.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,226.56. 31,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,856. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,832.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,780.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,272.88.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,071.25.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

