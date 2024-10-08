FCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Fastenal by 98.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58,726 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 205.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fastenal by 499.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110,027 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,816. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $55.42 and a 52-week high of $79.04.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,929,734.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

