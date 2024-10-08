Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $11.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $540.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

