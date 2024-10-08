FCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 334,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,978,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of UFPI traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.43. 106,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,972. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.94. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPI

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.