120,350 Shares in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Acquired by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2024

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHCR. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Sharecare by 12.1% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 10,408,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,331 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sharecare by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sharecare by 7,841.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,511,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sharecare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,151,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 189,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.43 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sharecare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sharecare news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $244,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,790,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,610,760.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.51. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. Analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharecare

(Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.