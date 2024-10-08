120,350 Shares in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Acquired by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHCR. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Sharecare by 12.1% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 10,408,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,331 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sharecare by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sharecare by 7,841.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,511,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sharecare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,151,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 189,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.43 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sharecare news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $244,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,790,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,610,760.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.51. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. Analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharecare

(Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.