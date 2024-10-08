Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Stock Holdings Increased by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

