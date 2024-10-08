Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.95 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 3.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNF. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.