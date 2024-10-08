Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 28 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after buying an additional 211,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,663,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $379.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

