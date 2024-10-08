Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $873,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.8 %

CRWD opened at $286.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.45, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.17 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.